Slammer of the Year: ALL THE WORLD iS A STAGE

Story Story Night's annual celebration of the spontaneous storytellers from the season.

Hosted by Jodi Eichelberger

with music and green show by Archer Flynn

and special performances by the 2026 Idaho Shakespeare Apprentices

Featuring:

Chris Alvarez (Critter)

Rebecca Beers

Kevin Deats

Amber Donahue

Barbara Ertter

Patti Finley

Mindy Hackler

Angela Hamman

Caroline Johnson

Skylor Lenz

Robert McQueen

Patty O'Hara

Louis Katz

Moon Tucker

Holden Weigs

Chris Yenney

Lindsay Clarke Youngwerth

PG-13

Gates open at 6pm. Show starts at 7pm.

This show is available as part of our Story Subscriber package.

Notes about the Box Seats. There are 3 types available:

The Center Box seats up to 6 people. When you order this you will get a confirmation for one ticket immediately and we will follow up with the other 5 tickets to your email.

The Mini Box seats up to 4 people. When you order this you will get a confirmation for one ticket immediately and we will follow up with the other 3 tickets to your email.

The Side Box seats from 1 to 6 people. Unlike the box seats above, you buy these by the seat so you can have it as a couple or add up to 4 friends for variable seating.

General Admission is open seating.

Sponsored by Digestive Health Clinic, LLC

Presented in partnership with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival