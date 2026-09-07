Slammer of the Year: ALL THE WORLD iS A STAGE
Slammer of the Year: ALL THE WORLD iS A STAGE
Story Story Night's annual celebration of the spontaneous storytellers from the season.
Hosted by Jodi Eichelberger
with music and green show by Archer Flynn
and special performances by the 2026 Idaho Shakespeare Apprentices
Featuring:
Chris Alvarez (Critter)
Rebecca Beers
Kevin Deats
Amber Donahue
Barbara Ertter
Patti Finley
Mindy Hackler
Angela Hamman
Caroline Johnson
Skylor Lenz
Robert McQueen
Patty O'Hara
Louis Katz
Moon Tucker
Holden Weigs
Chris Yenney
Lindsay Clarke Youngwerth
PG-13
Gates open at 6pm. Show starts at 7pm.
This show is available as part of our Story Subscriber package.
Notes about the Box Seats. There are 3 types available:
The Center Box seats up to 6 people. When you order this you will get a confirmation for one ticket immediately and we will follow up with the other 5 tickets to your email.
The Mini Box seats up to 4 people. When you order this you will get a confirmation for one ticket immediately and we will follow up with the other 3 tickets to your email.
The Side Box seats from 1 to 6 people. Unlike the box seats above, you buy these by the seat so you can have it as a couple or add up to 4 friends for variable seating.
General Admission is open seating.
Sponsored by Digestive Health Clinic, LLC
Presented in partnership with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival