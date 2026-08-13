Slay with Juno Birch. A night of out of this world drag and Burlesque!

Sept 19th get ready to SLAY with the out of this world antics of JUNO BIRCH! Joining this night is a cast of some of your local favorites in Drag and Burlesque. Get your seats now to get up close and personal with this queen of intergalactic portions! Get even closer with Meet and Greet tickets! This show is going to be the way to spend your Saturday night! Show at 8pm. Then get ready to continue your pride celebration with a night of Dancing! Our DJs will be keeping the vibes high all night!

Juno Birch is a British comedian, artist and camp alien icon, whose online presence delivers just as much insanity as on stage. Her sharp wit, otherworldly observations and birds nest hair can make even the lift of an eyebrow feel like a punchline, regardless of how much Botox she’s had.

She has toured internationally with stand-up and performance shows — including Attack of the Stunning, The Juno Show, and her more recent one-woman show Probed, in which she riffs on life on Earth with out-of-this-world wit. These shows have played to sell-out audiences across the UK, North America, Australia and beyond, cementing her reputation as a bold, original voice in comedy and drag.

