Small Business Saturday at Mixed Greens
Small Business Saturday at Mixed Greens
Support local and shop at Mixed Greens this Small Business Saturday! Enjoy 30% off one item and a free gift with purchase. Treats and beverages will be provided. Shop small this holiday season at Boise's Best Gift Shop!
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Artist Group Info
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
213 N 9th StBoise, Idaho 83702
2083441605
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com