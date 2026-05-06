Snake River Stampede Championship Finals

You herd it here, while the bulls are buckin’ we’re focused on collaborating with the community around us in order to build one of the largest premier rodeos in the world. From volunteer and fundraising opportunities, to connecting children to Idaho’s western heritage, we’re a non-profit with a heart for entertainment and education. As a non-profit organization, our annual rodeo has been able to invest millions of dollars into Idaho’s community and economy.

In addition to supporting other local non-profits and youth agricultural clubs, the Snake River Stampede Board founded Stampede for the Cure. As we aim to provide breast cancer screenings and awareness education for all of the Treasure Valley’s cowgirls, we’ve been able to raise and donate over $1,000,000.

Whether your kin hail from Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, or beyond, we’re pleased to tip our hats to you and your support. Now, put on your boots and come join us for the wildest, fastest week in the west. Don’t blink or you might miss it!