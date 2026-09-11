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Sound and Stage Presents Disney’s Descendants the Musical

Sound and Stage Presents Disney’s Descendants the Musical

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films!

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?​

Dates & Times:
October 15 - doors at 6:00PM, show at 7:00PM
October 16 - doors at 6:00PM, show at 7:00PM
October 17 (matinee) - doors at 1:00PM, show at 2:00PM
October 17 (evening) - doors at 6:00PM, show at 7:00PM

Location: Nampa High School
203 Lake Lowell, Nampa, ID 83686

Nampa High School: Nampa Little Theatre
16
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sound and Stage Academy
9862859797
info@soundandstageacademy.com
Www.soundandstageacadamy.com
Nampa High School: Nampa Little Theatre
203 Lake Lowell Ave
Nampa, Idaho 83686
986-285-9796
info@soundandstageacademy.com
https://thenampatheatre.ludus.com/