Sound and Stage Presents Disney’s Descendants the Musical

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films!

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Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?​

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Dates & Times:

October 15 - doors at 6:00PM, show at 7:00PM

October 16 - doors at 6:00PM, show at 7:00PM

October 17 (matinee) - doors at 1:00PM, show at 2:00PM

October 17 (evening) - doors at 6:00PM, show at 7:00PM

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Location: Nampa High School

203 Lake Lowell, Nampa, ID 83686