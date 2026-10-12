Spooky Night for Repro Rights, a Plan C Roadtrip Stop

Join us for a fun and spooky evening on the Plan C Community Road Trip! We'll be screening the Human Shield documentary, a feature documentary on abortion clinic escorts, as well as a PSA from Plan C. Come get some free swag, win some prizes, and build community! The film starts at 7:00 pm, sharp, so please plan to arrive early enough to get settled in your seat and get your drink order in. Doors at 6:30, please register at https://luma.com/49o6igcf if you plan to attend. Tickets are FREE, but seating is limited. See you Friday, October 23rd! This event is 21+

