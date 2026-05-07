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Spring Fling!

Spring Fling!

On May 16th from 10-2, All Saints Episcopal Church is hosting a day of fun to bring together families and neighbors from the local community! This Spring Fling will have activities, games, and food trucks to the Depot Bench. We are located at 704 S. Latah Street, Boise!

All Saints Episcopal Church
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

All Saints Episcopal Church
208-344-2537
churchoffice@allsaintsboise.org
www.allsaintsboise.org
All Saints Episcopal Church
704 S. Latah Street
Boise, Idaho 83705
208-344-2537
churchoffice@allsaintsboise.org
www.allsaintsboise.org