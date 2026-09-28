Stand Up in the Basement

Thomas is a 19 year veteran of stand-up comedy, starting out in Dallas, then spending time in Seattle and Phoenix, before settling in Fort Collins, CO. He is a regular at the Comedy Fort and has toured all over the country tearing up the stage for crowds that love his relatable style and charm. Off stage, he is a comic book author, father, and husband.

Come have some fun at Liquid Laughs Underground with comedian Thomas Nichols of Fort Collins, CO!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID

Friday, 11/6

8:00pm and 10:00pm

$20 online | $30 at the door

URLs:

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Date and Time: On Fri, 06 Nov 2026 20:00 - Fri, 06 Nov 2026 21:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 S 8th St #121, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Tanner Tracht, Parker Krahn, Andrew Kent, Samson Large, Montana Burke, Derek Haydon , Thomas Nichols