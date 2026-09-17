Stand Up in the Basement

Join us for a killer night of stand-up comedy in the basement at Liquid Laughs, featuring some of Boise's top local talent-all on one show.

Boise's top touring comedians take over the basement at Liquid Laughs for one night. High-energy, local favorites-don't miss it.

This lineup brings together a group of comedians who don't just perform locally-they regularly travel, headline, and produce some of the best shows in the area. It's rare to catch this many strong voices on one stage.

Hosted by Tanner Tracht, the show features Samson Large, Parker Krahn, Andrew Kent, and Montana Burke-each bringing their own style, perspective, and sharp material.

If you've seen comedy in Boise, you've seen these names. If you haven't, this is the show to start with.

One night. One room. No weak spots on the lineup.

Date and Time: On Saturday October 17, 2026 at 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Tanner Tracht, Parker Krahn, Andrew Kent, Samson Large, Montana Burke, Derek Haydon