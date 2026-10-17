STANDING TALL: Exhibition by Rene Romero Schuler

Join us for the opening reception of Standing Tall, by René Romero Schuler, an exhibition

celebrating the quiet strength, resilience, and enduring spirit of women. Schuler’s semi abstract,

textured paintings and sculptures explore how the experiences we carry, loss, joy,

disappointment, love, mistakes, and triumphs, become part of who we are. Built through layers

of materials scraped, carved, and incised by hand, the elusive figures invite interpretation while

reflecting the scars and imperfections that shape us.

At its heart, Standing Tall is a reflection on resilience, not as becoming someone new, but as

becoming more completely ourselves. The women in these works are not portraits of perfection

or invincibility, but embody a grounded strength that comes from living fully and carrying the

evidence of that life with grace. Represented by galleries across the U.S., Canada, and Europe,

Schuler has exhibited extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with her work held in

numerous permanent museum and institutional collections.

Alongside this exhibition, explore our current open theme group show featuring local and

national artists. This rotating presentation offers a dynamic mix of styles, media, and

perspectives throughout the month.

While you're here, be sure to visit our curated gift shop, featuring small format artworks, original

pieces, and locally made artisanal goods, perfect for a unique gift or something special for your

own collection.

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 05 | 5-9PM

On View: November 03-28

Idaho Art Gallery | 702 W Idaho St. #105 | Downtown Boise

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC