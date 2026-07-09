Star Wars 3D print paint day!
Star Wars 3D print paint day!
In a gallaxy far, far away...
Books on the Vine
is hosting a Star Wars 3D print day
It's closer than you think,
Just on Fairview across from KTVB
There are larger prints this time,
Some of them are $10
The rest are $5
Snacks and drinks are welcome!
Stop in ANYTIME between 10AM and 5:30PM
We do have a paint class at 6PM
We need to clean up before the class!
Our $.25 book sale will still be going on
Come paint a light saber hilt
So you can save the gallaxy!
Or Yoda flipping the bird
At who? You decide!
Pick up a Han Solo Carbonite
Trinket Box
Or Grogu and R2
Requests will be accepted until 7/12
Books on the Vine
$5-$10
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com