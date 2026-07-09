Star Wars 3D print paint day!

In a gallaxy far, far away...

Books on the Vine

is hosting a Star Wars 3D print day

It's closer than you think,

Just on Fairview across from KTVB

There are larger prints this time,

Some of them are $10

The rest are $5

Snacks and drinks are welcome!

Stop in ANYTIME between 10AM and 5:30PM

We do have a paint class at 6PM

We need to clean up before the class!

Our $.25 book sale will still be going on

Come paint a light saber hilt

So you can save the gallaxy!

Or Yoda flipping the bird

At who? You decide!

Pick up a Han Solo Carbonite

Trinket Box

Or Grogu and R2

Requests will be accepted until 7/12