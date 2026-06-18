Star Wars 3D print paint day!
Star Wars 3D print paint day!
In a galaxy far, far away, but actually just on Fairview. Books on the Vine has lots of Star Wars prints ready to paint! Han Solo in a carbonite trinket box, Hologram Leia, Chewy, Darth Maul, Luke, R2 &Grogu and more!
Paint ANYTIME between 10am and 6pm!
Some prints are much larger and will be $10 the rest are only $5 as usual!
We are not taking requests for this paint day, but will take them for the next time we do a Star Wars day!
You are welcome to bring a snack and drinks.
Books on the Vine
$5
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com