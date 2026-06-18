Star Wars 3D print paint day!

In a galaxy far, far away, but actually just on Fairview. Books on the Vine has lots of Star Wars prints ready to paint! Han Solo in a carbonite trinket box, Hologram Leia, Chewy, Darth Maul, Luke, R2 &Grogu and more!

Paint ANYTIME between 10am and 6pm!

Some prints are much larger and will be $10 the rest are only $5 as usual!

We are not taking requests for this paint day, but will take them for the next time we do a Star Wars day!

You are welcome to bring a snack and drinks.

