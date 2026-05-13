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Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival

Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival

The Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival is a free summer solstice celebration featuring a curated marketplace of artists and makers, live performances across dance and music (plus a little puppetry), and interactive art experiences for all ages. The festival also includes a community dome with tea ceremonies, readings, and sound baths, along with food trucks and local vendors. Created with the blessing of the original Goddess Fest organizers, this reimagined festival brings a fresh vision while continuing a beloved tradition of creativity and connection in the Treasure Valley.

http://www.starbellysacredartsfestival.com/

Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Expo Idaho - Rose Garden
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Full Tilt Boogie L.L.C./Starbelly School of Dance

Artist Group Info

Cecilia Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
http://www.starbellysacredartsfestival.com/
Expo Idaho - Rose Garden
5610 North Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83714