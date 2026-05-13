The Starbelly Sacred Arts Festival is a free summer solstice celebration featuring a curated marketplace of artists and makers, live performances across dance and music (plus a little puppetry), and interactive art experiences for all ages. The festival also includes a community dome with tea ceremonies, readings, and sound baths, along with food trucks and local vendors. Created with the blessing of the original Goddess Fest organizers, this reimagined festival brings a fresh vision while continuing a beloved tradition of creativity and connection in the Treasure Valley.

http://www.starbellysacredartsfestival.com/

Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

