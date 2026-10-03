Starlight Harvest Festival

Join us at Starlight Mountain Theatre for our Harvest Festival every Saturday in October from 5–10 PM! 🎃🍂

Bring the whole family for an evening of fall fun featuring the Haunted Woods, train rides, bounce houses, corn pit, cupcake walk, face painting, pumpkins, great food, and more! Come enjoy the crisp mountain air, Halloween fun, and plenty of activities for kids and adults.

🎃 Every Saturday in October

⏰ 5–10 PM

📍 Starlight Mountain Theatre – Garden Valley, Idaho