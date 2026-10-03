Starlight Harvest Festival
Starlight Harvest Festival
Join us at Starlight Mountain Theatre for our Harvest Festival every Saturday in October from 5–10 PM! 🎃🍂
Bring the whole family for an evening of fall fun featuring the Haunted Woods, train rides, bounce houses, corn pit, cupcake walk, face painting, pumpkins, great food, and more! Come enjoy the crisp mountain air, Halloween fun, and plenty of activities for kids and adults.
🎃 Every Saturday in October
⏰ 5–10 PM
📍 Starlight Mountain Theatre – Garden Valley, Idaho
Starlight Mountain Theater
15
05:00 PM - 10:16 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Starlight Mountain Theatre
2084625410
heather.kelly@starlightmt.com
Starlight Mountain Theater
850 S Middlefork RdGarden Valley, Idaho 83622
208-462-0073
timberjamidaho@gmail.com