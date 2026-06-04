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STEAM Lab: Dinosaurs

STEAM Lab: Dinosaurs

Join Meridian Library District for a special project every month this summer! We will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Ideal for ages 6-12. All ages are welcome.

June 10 (Dinosaurs): Enjoy hands-on activities from the Hagerman Fossil Beds Visitor's Center, build a Lego dinosaur, create a dino skeleton art project, cut and build a large dinosaur bone puzzle, create your own fossil, and do other dinosaur projects.

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/