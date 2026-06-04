STEAM Lab: Dinosaurs

Join Meridian Library District for a special project every month this summer! We will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Ideal for ages 6-12. All ages are welcome.

June 10 (Dinosaurs): Enjoy hands-on activities from the Hagerman Fossil Beds Visitor's Center, build a Lego dinosaur, create a dino skeleton art project, cut and build a large dinosaur bone puzzle, create your own fossil, and do other dinosaur projects.

