STEAM Lab: Dinosaurs
STEAM Lab: Dinosaurs
Join Meridian Library District for a special project every month this summer! We will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Ideal for ages 6-12. All ages are welcome.
June 10 (Dinosaurs): Enjoy hands-on activities from the Hagerman Fossil Beds Visitor's Center, build a Lego dinosaur, create a dino skeleton art project, cut and build a large dinosaur bone puzzle, create your own fossil, and do other dinosaur projects.
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org