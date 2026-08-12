STEM Night
STEM Night
Family STEM Night
Tuesday, September 15th, 6:00pm-7:30pm, All Ages
Bring the whole family for a fun, interactive STEM experience! Community partners have multiple stations filled with activities and crafts that explore topics in science, technology, engineering, and math. Pizza and refreshments provided!
Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com