© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

STEM Night

STEM Night

Family STEM Night
Tuesday, September 15th, 6:00pm-7:30pm, All Ages
Bring the whole family for a fun, interactive STEM experience! Community partners have multiple stations filled with activities and crafts that explore topics in science, technology, engineering, and math. Pizza and refreshments provided!

Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com