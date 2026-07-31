Join us for STORY STORY PORCH NiGHT: UNiTED WE CELEBRATE, an immersive evening of storytelling presented by the Idaho State Museum and Story Story Night. Hear five stories told by the people who lived them that explore the traditions and moments that unite us.

This special event complements the Museum’s America 250 exhibition, United We Celebrate: The Traditions that Bring America Together, which explores how historic and contemporary traditions connect us as a community, state, and nation. As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, come celebrate the stories and heritage that bring Idahoans together.

Please bring a low-back chair or blanket for the final portion of the evening, which will take place on the lawn in the Museum’s outdoor space, Pioneer Village.

This program includes walking between multiple storytelling areas located through the Museum’s galleries and Pioneer Village. Limited seating will be available at each location. All areas are ADA accessible.

Come early to grab a spot on the lawn and enjoy a drink and bite to eat (available for purchase). Gates open at 6:15 PM.

Guests will be divided into groups for the first portion of the evening as they move between storytelling stages throughout the Museum’s galleries and Pioneer Village. If you would like to be in the same group, please plan to arrive together.

Ticket Pricing:

Advance: $20 (through August 12)

Regular: $25

This program is made possible through support from the City of Boise Department of Arts & History’s America 250 grant.