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Story Story Slam Night

Story Story Slam Night

Want a chance to share a story slam at a more intimate location? This is it. A slammers-only event. At our regular show you only have about a 1-in-5 chance of making it onto our stage. This show is a low stakes opportunity to take your 5-minute story to the mic. We haven’t offered this show since before the pandemic!

Hosted by Beth Norton

Music by Charlie Sutton (pictured below) and Adam Straubinger. There’s nothing sus about Charlie’s vibe and love of fishing. He’ll be sharing some songs from his album “Trout Takes.”

We have a special discounted ticket for this show which automatically enters you into the drawing to share your 5-minute story. Look for the “Slammer Ticket”!

The Visual Arts Collective is a 21+ only venue

Visual Arts Collective
$0-$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Story Story Night
story@storystorynight.org
http://storystorynight.org
Visual Arts Collective
3638 Osage St
Garden City, Idaho 83702
208-424-8297
booking@visualartscollective.com
https://visualartscollective.com/