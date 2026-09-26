Story Story Slam Night

Want a chance to share a story slam at a more intimate location? This is it. A slammers-only event. At our regular show you only have about a 1-in-5 chance of making it onto our stage. This show is a low stakes opportunity to take your 5-minute story to the mic. We haven’t offered this show since before the pandemic!

Hosted by Beth Norton

Music by Charlie Sutton (pictured below) and Adam Straubinger. There’s nothing sus about Charlie’s vibe and love of fishing. He’ll be sharing some songs from his album “Trout Takes.”

We have a special discounted ticket for this show which automatically enters you into the drawing to share your 5-minute story. Look for the “Slammer Ticket”!

The Visual Arts Collective is a 21+ only venue