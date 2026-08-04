Stranded Improv Comedy Show

A shipwreck. A mysterious island. A cast of unforgettable characters.

You create the island. We create the adventure. Using your suggestions, our cast builds a completely improvised story filled with mystery, teamwork, challenges, unexpected twists, and plenty of laughs as a group of survivors attempts to uncover the secrets of a strange and uncharted island.

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3759101-2?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3759101-3?pid=11495

Prices:

Online: USD 15.99,

Door: USD 20.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy