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Stranded Improv Comedy Show

Stranded Improv Comedy Show

A shipwreck. A mysterious island. A cast of unforgettable characters.

You create the island. We create the adventure. Using your suggestions, our cast builds a completely improvised story filled with mystery, teamwork, challenges, unexpected twists, and plenty of laughs as a group of survivors attempts to uncover the secrets of a strange and uncharted island.

URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3759101-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3759101-3?pid=11495

Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Recycled Minds Comedy
USD 15.99 - USD 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Recycled Minds Comedy
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy
121 East 34th Street
Garden City, Idaho 83714