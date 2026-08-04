Stranded Improv Comedy Show
Stranded Improv Comedy Show
A shipwreck. A mysterious island. A cast of unforgettable characters.
You create the island. We create the adventure. Using your suggestions, our cast builds a completely improvised story filled with mystery, teamwork, challenges, unexpected twists, and plenty of laughs as a group of survivors attempts to uncover the secrets of a strange and uncharted island.
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3759101-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3759101-3?pid=11495
Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Recycled Minds Comedy
USD 15.99 - USD 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Recycled Minds Comedy
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy
121 East 34th StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714