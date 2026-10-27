Stuffed Animal Sleepover and Storytime
Stuffed Animal Sleepover and Storytime
Stuffed Animal Sleepover & Party
Stuffed Animal Sleep Over
It’s time for our stuffed animal sleepover at the library! Drop of your stuffed animals for a sleep over full of fun and mischief on November 10th or 12th. Pick them up Friday, November 13th after 11:30am. When you pick up your buddy you will get a picture collage of all the fun they had with their friends!
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com