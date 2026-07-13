Summer Blockbuster Comedy Show

The only thing better than enjoying the summer sun is hiding from it in a cold dark movie theater! Whether it's aliens, dinosaurs, bank heists or giant asteroids hurtling toward earth, everyone loves a big summer flick. Come celebrate the best (and worst) of summer movies at Recycled Minds. We'll be defusing bombs, returning cursed objects to the store and giving relationship/ professional advice to cinema's worst villains and heroes. The evening will end with a completely improvised summer blockbuster based on YOUR suggestions!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3729119-0?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3729119-2?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3729119-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: Saturday, 18 July 2026 at 20:00 - 21:30

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Prices:

Online: USD 15.99,

Door: USD 20.00