Summer Camps at U of I Boise - Coding the Future

Code like an aerospace engineer and participate in fun, interactive NASA space and flight activities involving physics, math and problem-solving at the

Coding the Future Summer Camps

with the University of Idaho College of Engineering

June 15 - 18

9 a.m.-3 p.m. PT daily

on the University of Idaho campus in Boise, Idaho

Middle School Camp - Register at https://futurevandals.uidaho.edu/register/boise-middlecodingthefuture

Open to all 6th - 8th grade students

Use MIT's Scratch to explore visual coding languages and apply skills to aerospace activities

Cost $150 per person | $50 scholarships for the first 70 participants

Questions? Email Assistant Director of Student Engagement and STEM Outreach Erin Lanigan at erinl@uidaho.edu.

In Moscow? Attend our Moscow camps for high school and middle school students: https://evvnt.com/events/?_evDiscoveryPath=%2Fevent%2F3636604-coding-the-future-summer-camps&touch=1778782591

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3636648-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: Mon, 15 Jun 2026 09:00 - Thu, 18 Jun 2026 15:00

Venue details: University of Idaho Boise, 322 East Front Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

