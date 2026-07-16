Summer Reading Finale Celebration: Featuring Corbin Maxey!

Celebrate the end of Meridian Library District's Summer Reading program with an epic finale day! Corbin Maxey will be at the SO|ME Amp next to Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch from 10-11 a.m. Enjoy the show and then stay for an animal meet and greet! Then, check out Idaho State University's Mobile Dinosaur Museum!

Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/upcoming?keywords=Summer%20Reading%20Finale