Summer Reading Finale Celebration: Featuring Corbin Maxey!
Summer Reading Finale Celebration: Featuring Corbin Maxey!
Celebrate the end of Meridian Library District's Summer Reading program with an epic finale day! Corbin Maxey will be at the SO|ME Amp next to Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch from 10-11 a.m. Enjoy the show and then stay for an animal meet and greet! Then, check out Idaho State University's Mobile Dinosaur Museum!
Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/upcoming?keywords=Summer%20Reading%20Finale
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org