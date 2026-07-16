© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Reading Finale Celebration: Featuring Corbin Maxey!

Summer Reading Finale Celebration: Featuring Corbin Maxey!

Celebrate the end of Meridian Library District's Summer Reading program with an epic finale day! Corbin Maxey will be at the SO|ME Amp next to Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch from 10-11 a.m. Enjoy the show and then stay for an animal meet and greet! Then, check out Idaho State University's Mobile Dinosaur Museum!

Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/upcoming?keywords=Summer%20Reading%20Finale

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/