Summit Paint & Sip at Brundage

Breathe in the fresh alpine air and unleash your creativity at our monthly summer Paint & Sip series! Join us one Sunday each month for a relaxing 90-minute watercolor class, led by Rachel Morton, where you’ll create your own hand-painted postcards.

Inspired by the timeless tradition of sending postcards from your travels, this class lets you capture the beauty of the mountains in your own artwork & have a unique keepsake to share with loved ones or treasure for yourself.

Check in at Guest Services after 11:30, grab you canned cocktail from Base Camp Coffee & head up the chair. Class starts at the summit at 12:00 pm.

Cost: $50 | All Art supplies, a scenic chairlift ride & one canned cocktail to help inspire you! (RFID card not included) Must register in advance

Class Dates

July 12

August 16

August 30