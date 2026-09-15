The Sun Valley Jazz Festival, now in its 37th year, is a vibrant celebration of music. These exceptional artists bring unparalleled creativity and artistry, captivating audiences with their performances. Over the years the festival has been a dynamic and intimate gathering, where music lovers and artists alike come together to celebrate the joy of jazz, continuing a cherished tradition that has thrived for over three decades.

The Sun Valley Jazz Festival takes place across multiple indoor and outdoor venues throughout the Sun Valley Village at the Sun Valley Resort located at 1 Sun Valley Road East, Sun Valley, Idaho