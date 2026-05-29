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Sunflowers and Rainbows Paint Pour Drop In Event

Sunflowers and Rainbows Paint Pour Drop In Event

This is a drop in paint pour event! We will be painting rainbows and sunflowers using acrylic paint pour all day long! Just drop in and paint with us!

You are welcome to bring snacks and drinks!

Each painting is only $25 but we are only teaching the one technique during this event! If you want to learn a different technique we have a class on June 13th and June 27th. Tickets are available on our website Boisebooksonthevine.com

Books on the Vine
$25
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com