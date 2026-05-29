Sunflowers and Rainbows Paint Pour Drop In Event
Sunflowers and Rainbows Paint Pour Drop In Event
This is a drop in paint pour event! We will be painting rainbows and sunflowers using acrylic paint pour all day long! Just drop in and paint with us!
You are welcome to bring snacks and drinks!
Each painting is only $25 but we are only teaching the one technique during this event! If you want to learn a different technique we have a class on June 13th and June 27th. Tickets are available on our website Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
$25
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com