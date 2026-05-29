Sunflowers and Rainbows Paint Pour Drop In Event

This is a drop in paint pour event! We will be painting rainbows and sunflowers using acrylic paint pour all day long! Just drop in and paint with us!

You are welcome to bring snacks and drinks!

Each painting is only $25 but we are only teaching the one technique during this event! If you want to learn a different technique we have a class on June 13th and June 27th. Tickets are available on our website Boisebooksonthevine.com