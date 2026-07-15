Superhero Fun Run & Health Expo

SuperHero Fun Run and Health Fair 🦸

Presented by the Children's Museum of Idaho powered by CapED

Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 10:30am - 1:00pm

Jabil Field, 915 E. Central Dr., Meridian

Join us for a 1K race with 12 obstacles! Age waves for 3-4, 5-6, and 7-8 year olds, plus a special course for kids 2 and under. Each participant receives a medal, museum admission, snack, and swag bag. Parents run free. 🏃 Stick around after the race for our Health Fair featuring local vendors and health businesses.

Cost: $25/child ($20 for museum members)

Registration deadline: Thursday, August 13

Packet pick-up required — no packets available at the field:

Thursday, 8/13: 2-6pm at the Children's Museum

Friday, 8/14: 2-7pm at the Children's Museum

Saturday, 8/15: 9-10am at the Children's Museum

*Children cannot run without a bib number.

Dress as your favorite hero and register at cmidaho.org or in person at the Children's Museum of Idaho! 🎉

Questions? Contact info@cmidaho.org or 208-345-1920