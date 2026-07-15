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Superhero Fun Run & Health Expo

Superhero Fun Run & Health Expo

SuperHero Fun Run and Health Fair 🦸
Presented by the Children's Museum of Idaho powered by CapED

Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 10:30am - 1:00pm
Jabil Field, 915 E. Central Dr., Meridian

Join us for a 1K race with 12 obstacles! Age waves for 3-4, 5-6, and 7-8 year olds, plus a special course for kids 2 and under. Each participant receives a medal, museum admission, snack, and swag bag. Parents run free. 🏃 Stick around after the race for our Health Fair featuring local vendors and health businesses.

Cost: $25/child ($20 for museum members)
Registration deadline: Thursday, August 13

Packet pick-up required — no packets available at the field:

Thursday, 8/13: 2-6pm at the Children's Museum
Friday, 8/14: 2-7pm at the Children's Museum
Saturday, 8/15: 9-10am at the Children's Museum

*Children cannot run without a bib number.

Dress as your favorite hero and register at cmidaho.org or in person at the Children's Museum of Idaho! 🎉

Questions? Contact info@cmidaho.org or 208-345-1920

Jabil Soccer Fields
$20-$25
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
http://www.cmidaho.org

Artist Group Info

Catherine@cmidaho.org
Jabil Soccer Fields
915 E Central Dr, Meridian, ID
Meridian, Idaho 83652
Coaching@IdahoStormSoccer.com
https://idahostormsoccer.com/rec/storm-chasers/