Supermassive Black Holes - Uncovering the Invisible
Supermassive Black Holes - Uncovering the Invisible
A docent will point out night sky highlights and upcoming astronomical events. This is followed by a fulldome video presentation.
Explore the enigmatic powerhouses we call supermassive black holes. As far as we know, almost every large galaxy has such a monster lurking near its center, often set ablaze by infalling matter to spew forth X-rays and high energy particles.
WSU Planetarium
$5
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
WSU Planetarium
Washington State University, Room 231, Sloan, 305 NE Spokane St, PullmanPullman, Washington 99164