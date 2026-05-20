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Supermassive Black Holes - Uncovering the Invisible

Supermassive Black Holes - Uncovering the Invisible

A docent will point out night sky highlights and upcoming astronomical events. This is followed by a fulldome video presentation.

Explore the enigmatic powerhouses we call supermassive black holes. As far as we know, almost every large galaxy has such a monster lurking near its center, often set ablaze by infalling matter to spew forth X-rays and high energy particles.

WSU Planetarium
$5
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
WSU Planetarium
Washington State University, Room 231, Sloan, 305 NE Spokane St, Pullman
Pullman, Washington 99164