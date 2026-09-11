Sweater Weather Standup Comedy Show

SWEATER WEATHER is a stand-up comedy show celebrating everything we love about fall: crisp air, cozy sweaters, changing leaves, and paying $7 for coffee because someone sprinkled cinnamon on it. Grab your favorite person and come laugh with us as we welcome the best season of the year. If fall is your personality, this show is for you. Open to all ages, but recommended ages 10+.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3821551-0?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3821551-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3821551-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: Saturday, 03 October 2026 at 20:00 - 21:30

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Prices:

Online: USD 15.99,

Door: USD 20.00,

Child (5-12): USD 6.00