Tailgates & Treats

First, Evergreen Estates will provide hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and each child in costume will receive about half a pound of candy. Then, following the Evergreen Estates trick-or-treat experience, TriState Health’s Employee Engagement Committee (SPARC) will host their third annual Trunk-or-Treat right outside Evergreen Estates. Stop by the decorated cars for more candy and Halloween fun!

Please note that supplies are limited, and doors will not open early.

📍 Location: Evergreen Estates (1215 Evergreen Ct, Clarkston, WA)

(Located on the TriState Health Campus)