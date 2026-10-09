Tailgates & Treats
Tailgates & Treats
First, Evergreen Estates will provide hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and each child in costume will receive about half a pound of candy. Then, following the Evergreen Estates trick-or-treat experience, TriState Health’s Employee Engagement Committee (SPARC) will host their third annual Trunk-or-Treat right outside Evergreen Estates. Stop by the decorated cars for more candy and Halloween fun!
Please note that supplies are limited, and doors will not open early.
📍 Location: Evergreen Estates (1215 Evergreen Ct, Clarkston, WA)
(Located on the TriState Health Campus)
Evergreen Estates
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Evergreen Estates
1215 Evergreen Ct, Clarkston, WA 99403Clarkston, Washington 99403