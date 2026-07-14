Join us for a fun night of comedy with Denver comedian Talon Saucerman live at Liquid Laughs Underground!

Liquid Laughs Underground in Boise welcomes Talon Saucerman for one night of hard-hitting stand-up comedy. Hailing from South Dakota, Talon brings a sharp mix of redneck logic, small-town wisdom, and big-city misadventures to the stage-blending stories of chasing fame, fortune, and cheap whiskey into a hilarious, high-energy set.

A regular at Denver's world-famous Comedy Works, Talon has opened for comedy heavyweights including Steve-O, Kevin Farley, David Koechner, Dana Gould, Bobby Collins, and John Reap, while headlining clubs and one-nighters across Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID

Friday, 8/14/26

Early Show 7:30pm | Late Show 9:45pm

$25-$125 online | $35 each at the door

THIS WILL BE AN INTIMATE SHOW WITH VERY LIMITED TICKETS -- GET YOURS ONLINE NOW!

PLEASE NOTE: Doors for the early show open at 6:45pm and doors for the late show open at 9:15pm. Food and drinks from Solid's kitchen will be available in the showroom for both shows. Two item minimum per person in the showroom.

URLs:

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Date and Time: Friday, 14 August 2026 at 19:30 - 21:00

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Eli Singleton, Stone Casad, Zander Yuan, Max Knudson, Montana Burke, Frank Gonzales