Tango Milonga: An Evening in Interwar Warsaw

Saturday, October 10, 2026 | Veer Wine Project | Doors open 6:30pm

Before the war came, Warsaw danced. Its cafés and ballrooms ran late into the night on tango, foxtrot, and the voice of Mieczysław Fogg. Join us for one evening in that world: a Polish dinner, a live jazz orchestra, and a dance floor open to everyone.

The evening includes

A catered dinner

Live music from the Boise Midnight Jazz Cats

A performance by Kartoflanie Folk Dance Ensemble

Social dancing all night, no experience needed

Wine and beverages available for purchase

Who was Mieczysław Fogg?

Fogg was the most beloved singer of interwar Poland, and 2026 marks the 125th anniversary of his birth. The Polish Parliament has designated him a Patron of the Year.

His courage matched his fame. Under German occupation he refused to register with the authorities. He sheltered seven Jewish neighbors at the risk of his own life, an act for which Yad Vashem later recognized him as Righteous Among the Nations. During the Warsaw Uprising he performed 104 times for civilians and the wounded, singing in courtyards and field hospitals while the city burned around him.

We are honoring him the way he would have wanted: with music, with a full room, and with people dancing.

About Kartoflanie

Kartoflanie Folk Dance Ensemble is a Boise nonprofit dedicated to arts education in traditional Eastern European folk dance. Proceeds from this evening support our costumes, space rental, and community programming for the coming season.

Come dressed for 1936 if the spirit moves you. Period attire is warmly encouraged and never required.