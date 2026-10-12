Join us for the Team Hope Walk, HDSA’s nationwide fundraising event bringing together families, friends, and communities to support those affected by Huntington’s disease. Your participation helps fund lifesaving research, family services, and advocacy efforts—all while spreading hope for a cure.

The event focuses on educating the community on HD and bringing together families to support and celebrate. Registration begins at 10AM and the Walk Event begins at 11AM.

We will have refreshments, community support vendors, HD information, a raffle and other fun activities. This event is for all ages and is open to all.

Our theme this year is Ohana - Family is Everything and all are encouraged to wear their favorite Hawaiian-themed garb.