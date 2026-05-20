Join us on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St. in Moscow for a Teddy Bear Clinic. Children and their families are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the hospital for a morning filled with fun and educational activities.

The event is free and open to the public, with activities hosted by hospital departments and others. Learn about our hospital and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle – all in a fun and educational way. Meet with first responders and medical professionals throughout the morning.

Check-in for the event will be located at our Emergency Department entrance and our Main Admitting entrance on the south side of the hospital. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees are asked to park in Gritman’s south-side visitor parking lot or utilize street parking. For the safety of those participating, Main and Eighth streets will be closed immediately surrounding the hospital.

Giveaways and refreshments will be available while they last.