Terminator 2: Judgement Day 35th Anniversary

From visionary director James Cameron, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the ultimate sci-fi blockbuster that redefined action forever. Arnold Schwarzenegger is back. This time, he’s the protector. In a future ruled by machines, young John Connor holds the key to humanity’s survival. When a reprogrammed Terminator is sent back in time to protect him, a new threat emerges: the T-1000, a terrifying next-generation assassin capable of becoming anyone, anywhere. No rules. No limits. No mercy. As Sarah Connor races to stop Judgment Day before it begins, the fate of humanity hangs by a thread. Winner of multiple Academy Awards, T2 delivers iconic action, legendary one-liners, and groundbreaking visual effects that changed cinema forever. Back on the big screen this Judgment Day for the 35th anniversary.

Rating: R

Runtime: 2h 22m

Director: James Cameron

Writer: James Cameron, William Wisher

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong