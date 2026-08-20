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Terminator 2: Judgement Day 35th Anniversary

Terminator 2: Judgement Day 35th Anniversary

From visionary director James Cameron, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the ultimate sci-fi blockbuster that redefined action forever. Arnold Schwarzenegger is back. This time, he’s the protector. In a future ruled by machines, young John Connor holds the key to humanity’s survival. When a reprogrammed Terminator is sent back in time to protect him, a new threat emerges: the T-1000, a terrifying next-generation assassin capable of becoming anyone, anywhere. No rules. No limits. No mercy. As Sarah Connor races to stop Judgment Day before it begins, the fate of humanity hangs by a thread. Winner of multiple Academy Awards, T2 delivers iconic action, legendary one-liners, and groundbreaking visual effects that changed cinema forever. Back on the big screen this Judgment Day for the 35th anniversary.

Rating: R
Runtime: 2h 22m

Director: James Cameron
Writer: James Cameron, William Wisher
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong

The Egyptian Theatre
11.10
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through Sep 01, 2026.
Get Tickets
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/