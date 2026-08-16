© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 90's vs. 2026 Comedy Show

The 90's vs. 2026 Comedy Show

The 90's called...they want a rematch. Join us for a hilarious showdown as the greatest decade takes on the next-gen copycats of 2026!

Who did it better...the original 90's or the 2026 kids trying to bring it back?

From dial-up internet to AI assistants. From Blockbuster to binge streaming. From Tamagotchis to TikTok. From flannel and frosted tips to whatever fashion is doing now...

The 90's vs. 2026 is a comedy showdown where nothing is off limits.

Comedians Megan McCaleb, Kris Sharma, and Brett Haney will blaze through the biggest differences between growing up in the 90's and living in today's hyper-connected world.

Whether you survived the 90's or you're part of the generation bringing those trends back, you'll find plenty to laugh about.

So dust off your nostalgia, embrace the future, and come help settle the debate once and for all...

Who really did it better? The 90's...or the next-generation 90's wannabes?

Only one side gets the last laugh. 😎📼🤖

Come early and come hungry! Liquid Laughs Underground serves up a full menu of food and drinks by Solid Grill & Bar. 2 item minimum!

Doors open at 7pm. Show starts PROMPTLY at 8pm.

Liquid Laughs Underground
12.50-25.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Improv Team Culture
208)863-4292
https://improvteamculture.com/

Artist Group Info

Megan McCaleb
megan@improvteamculture.com
https://meganmccaleb.com/
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com
https://solidboise.com/events-comedy