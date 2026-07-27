The 90's vs. 2026 Comedy Show

Who did it better...the original 90's or the 2026 kids trying to bring it back?

From dial-up internet to AI assistants. From Blockbuster to binge streaming. From Tamagotchis to TikTok. From flannel and frosted tips to whatever fashion is doing now...

The 90's vs. 2026 is a comedy showdown where nothing is off limits.

Comedians Megan McCaleb, Kris Sharma, and Brett Haney will blaze through the biggest differences between growing up in the 90's and living in today's hyper-connected world.

Whether you survived the 90's or you're part of the generation bringing those trends back, you'll find plenty to laugh about.

So dust off your nostalgia, embrace the future, and come help settle the debate once and for all...

Who really did it better? The 90's...or the next-generation 90's wannabes?

Only one side gets the last laugh.

Come early and come hungry! Liquid Laughs Underground serves up a full menu of food and drinks by Solid Grill and Bar. 2 item minimum!

Doors open at 7pm. Show starts PROMPTLY at 8pm.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-0?pid=11495

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Date and Time: Saturday, 29 August 2026 at 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00

Artists: Megan McCaleb, Kris Sharma, Leslie Bing, Brett Haney