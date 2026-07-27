© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 90's vs. 2026 Comedy Show

The 90's vs. 2026 Comedy Show

Who did it better...the original 90's or the 2026 kids trying to bring it back?

From dial-up internet to AI assistants. From Blockbuster to binge streaming. From Tamagotchis to TikTok. From flannel and frosted tips to whatever fashion is doing now...

The 90's vs. 2026 is a comedy showdown where nothing is off limits.

Comedians Megan McCaleb, Kris Sharma, and Brett Haney will blaze through the biggest differences between growing up in the 90's and living in today's hyper-connected world.

Whether you survived the 90's or you're part of the generation bringing those trends back, you'll find plenty to laugh about.

So dust off your nostalgia, embrace the future, and come help settle the debate once and for all...

Who really did it better? The 90's...or the next-generation 90's wannabes?

Only one side gets the last laugh.

Come early and come hungry! Liquid Laughs Underground serves up a full menu of food and drinks by Solid Grill and Bar. 2 item minimum!

Doors open at 7pm. Show starts PROMPTLY at 8pm.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-6?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-7?pid=11495

Date and Time: Saturday, 29 August 2026 at 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
General Admission: USD 15.00

Artists: Megan McCaleb, Kris Sharma, Leslie Bing, Brett Haney

Liquid Lounge
15.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702