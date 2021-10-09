The Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge

This might be the most entertaining thing you see all summer.

We’re bringing the first-ever Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge (similar to the ) to Brundage during our Fourth of July music festival, and it’s open to everyone!

Competitors go head-to-head in timed heats, and the two fastest teams overall advance to a final showdown for the title of Champion of the inaugural Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge! (No marriage required and same sex teams are welcomed!)

How to register?

All participants must register in advance and fill out a waiver.

CHECK BACK SOON FOR ONLINE REGISTRATION AND WAIVERS

How much to compete?

FREE to join and FREE to watch

Race Format

Teams compete in head-to-head heats, with each team timed

The two fastest teams advance to a final, head-to-head championship heat

The winner of the final heat is crowned champion

Who Can Compete

Teams of two

You DO NOT need to be married to compete

Same-sex teams welcome

Both participants must be 21+ to compete

No minimum weight requirement for the carried teammate

Rules to Know

The carried teammate must be carried for the entire course

Dropping your partner results in a 5-second penalty

Teams must remain together at all times or risk disqualification

Helmets are required for the teammate being carried

Carry Styles

Up to you. Piggyback, fireman’s carry, or the popular Estonian carry (upside-down, legs over shoulders)

Kid Piggyback Race

Want to try but not 21? Run the course with a piggyback race once the 21 and over heats are done!

