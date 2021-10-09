The Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge
The Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge
This might be the most entertaining thing you see all summer.
We’re bringing the first-ever Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge (similar to the ) to Brundage during our Fourth of July music festival, and it’s open to everyone!
Competitors go head-to-head in timed heats, and the two fastest teams overall advance to a final showdown for the title of Champion of the inaugural Brundage Wife Carrying Challenge! (No marriage required and same sex teams are welcomed!)
How to register?
All participants must register in advance and fill out a waiver.
CHECK BACK SOON FOR ONLINE REGISTRATION AND WAIVERS
How much to compete?
FREE to join and FREE to watch
Race Format
Teams compete in head-to-head heats, with each team timed
The two fastest teams advance to a final, head-to-head championship heat
The winner of the final heat is crowned champion
Who Can Compete
Teams of two
You DO NOT need to be married to compete
Same-sex teams welcome
Both participants must be 21+ to compete
No minimum weight requirement for the carried teammate
Rules to Know
The carried teammate must be carried for the entire course
Dropping your partner results in a 5-second penalty
Teams must remain together at all times or risk disqualification
Helmets are required for the teammate being carried
Carry Styles
Up to you. Piggyback, fireman’s carry, or the popular Estonian carry (upside-down, legs over shoulders)
Kid Piggyback Race
Want to try but not 21? Run the course with a piggyback race once the 21 and over heats are done!