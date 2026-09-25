The Cabin's Grand Opening

A new chapter is here!

After years of dreaming, planning, and building, the fences are finally down and The Cabin is ready to open the doors to its newly renovated home - and we want YOU to come celebrate with us!

Join us Thursday, October 15, from 5–7 PM for an evening of stories, community, and celebration.

Come explore the renovated Cabin and Henry’s Storytelling Grove, enjoy food trucks and refreshments, hunt for treasures, snap a photo, grab a free book (or some really cool Cabin swag!), and help us celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

The Cabin | 801 S. Capitol Blvd.

Thursday, October 15 | 5–7 PM

Free & open to everyone