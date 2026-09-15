Get ready for a night full of hilarious jokes and good vibes! Doors open at 7 p.m. for food and drinks. 2-item minimum. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Every third Friday! Big laughs at small prices at the Liquid Lounge in downtown Boise! The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show brings together a killer lineup of local talent guaranteed to keep you rolling. OK, not a money-back guarantee, but we're pretty sure we could guarantee that if we had to.

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826773-2?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3826773-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826773-4?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826773-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826773-6?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826773-7?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 16 Oct 2026 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: General Admission: USD 10.00

Artists: Bridget Foley, Holden Weihs, Duane Stitt, Saul Berman