The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show! - 9/18

Get ready for a night full of hilarious jokes and good vibes! Doors open at 7 p.m. for food and drinks. 2-item minimum. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Every third Friday! Big laughs at small prices at the Liquid Lounge in downtown Boise! The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show brings together a killer lineup of local talent guaranteed to keep you rolling. OK, not a money-back guarantee, but we're pretty sure we could guarantee that if we had to.

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Date and Time:

Friday September 18, 2026

( 8:00 PM - 9:45 PM)

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 10.00

Artists : Bridget Foley, Holden Weihs, Duane Stitt, Saul Berman