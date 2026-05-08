The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show! - June 19, 2026

Get ready for a night full of hilarious jokes and good vibes! Doors open at 7 p.m. for food and drinks. 2-item minimum. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Every third Friday! Big laughs at small prices at the Liquid Lounge in downtown Boise! The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show brings together a killer lineup of local talent guaranteed to keep you rolling. OK, not a money-back guarantee, but we're pretty sure we could guarantee that if we had to.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3626792-0?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3626792-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3626792-4?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3626792-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3626792-6?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3626792-7?pid=11495

Artists: Bridget Foley, Holden Weihs, Duane Stitt, Saul Berman

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Friday June 19, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States