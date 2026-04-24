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The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show! - May 15, 2026

The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show! - May 15, 2026

Get ready for a night full of hilarious jokes and good vibes! Doors open at 7 p.m. for food and drinks. 2-item minimum. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Every third Friday! Big laughs at small prices at the Liquid Lounge in downtown Boise! The Cheap Laughs Comedy Show brings together a killer lineup of local talent guaranteed to keep you rolling. OK, not a money-back guarantee, but we're pretty sure we could guarantee that if we had to.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600120-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600120-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600120-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600120-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600120-6?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600120-7?pid=11495

Artists: Bridget Foley, Holden Weihs, Duane Stitt, Saul Berman

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Liquid Lounge
$ 10.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702