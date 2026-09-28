The Digital Loom: Intersecting Realities
The Digital Loom: Intersecting Realities
The Digital Loom: Intersecting Realities.
Saturday, November 14, 2026, Boise Centre, 850 W Front St.
Free afternoon 2:00 to 4:30 PM: The Loom Youth Prize exhibition and awards, art by young Idaho artists, and an AR layer you see on your own phone.
Evening showcase from 5:30 PM (ticketed, $45 to $200): an augmented-reality runway by Ramiro Albán (New York Fashion Week 2024), an exhibition and live auction of artists from four countries, and the Digital Twin Studio.
Educational partner: University of Idaho Apparel, Textiles and Design. loom.opulx.io
Boise Centre
Free 2:00 to 4:30 PM ; evening tickets $45 to $200
02:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
OpulX Media
2088375819
team@opulx.io
Boise Centre
850 West Front StreetBoise, Idaho 83702