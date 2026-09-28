The Digital Loom: Intersecting Realities.

Saturday, November 14, 2026, Boise Centre, 850 W Front St.

Free afternoon 2:00 to 4:30 PM: The Loom Youth Prize exhibition and awards, art by young Idaho artists, and an AR layer you see on your own phone.

Evening showcase from 5:30 PM (ticketed, $45 to $200): an augmented-reality runway by Ramiro Albán (New York Fashion Week 2024), an exhibition and live auction of artists from four countries, and the Digital Twin Studio.

Educational partner: University of Idaho Apparel, Textiles and Design. loom.opulx.io