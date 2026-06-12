The Garden of Steven - A Whimsical Variety Show

Feeling the whimsy? The Garden of Steven has a full fantasy show,Friday night of The Queerly Arts Festival, featuring pole dancing, poetry, singing, drag kings-queens-things, aerial, and burlesque!

Performances by - Angel Rivera, Lucy La Pêche, Papi Cock, Kendra Kae, Willy Munster, Husk & Angel Dust, Helena Rose, Ooo da Lolli, Bobbi Marie, Muff Jones, Willow the Wild, Whisper De Corvo, and Just Ducky!

Hosted by Cyraphina Thunderpvssy!

June 26th (+21) Doors 8 pm Show 9 pm

Individual Shows

$20 GA $30 FR

Festival Passes (4 shows)

$60 GA $100 FR

Passes are limited and only available online

The Visual Arts Collective: 3638 Osage St. Garden City, ID

