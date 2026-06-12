The Garden of Steven - A Whimsical Variety Show
The Garden of Steven - A Whimsical Variety Show
Feeling the whimsy? The Garden of Steven has a full fantasy show,Friday night of The Queerly Arts Festival, featuring pole dancing, poetry, singing, drag kings-queens-things, aerial, and burlesque!
Performances by - Angel Rivera, Lucy La Pêche, Papi Cock, Kendra Kae, Willy Munster, Husk & Angel Dust, Helena Rose, Ooo da Lolli, Bobbi Marie, Muff Jones, Willow the Wild, Whisper De Corvo, and Just Ducky!
Hosted by Cyraphina Thunderpvssy!
June 26th (+21) Doors 8 pm Show 9 pm
Individual Shows
$20 GA $30 FR
Festival Passes (4 shows)
$60 GA $100 FR
Passes are limited and only available online
The Visual Arts Collective: 3638 Osage St. Garden City, ID
The Visual Arts Collective
20-30
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Femme Von Follies
femmevonfollies@gmail.com
The Visual Arts Collective
3638 N Osage St.Garden City, Idaho 83714
(208) 424-8297
booking@visualartscollective.com