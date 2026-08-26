The Gem State Burlesque Festival is a two-night celebration of the art of the tease, bringing together performers from across the country alongside Idaho's most dazzling talent. Experience the artistry, diversity, and glamour of one of America's most beloved art forms inside one of Boise's most iconic venues!

Both nights will feature world-renowned headliners Samson Night (New York City) and Jezebel Express (New York City / Newfoundland, Canada), along with Superstar MC "The Cuban Missile Crisis of Burlesque" Tito Bonito (Los Angeles)

FRIDAY - OPENING NIGHT SHOWCASE

Doors: 6 PM Show: 7 PM

Kick off the festival with a curated lineup of powerhouse performers from near and far, along with performances from all of our headliners!

SATURDAY - COMPETITION SHOWCASE

Doors: 6 PM Show: 7 PM

The main event features competitors vying for the title of "The Diamond of Gem State Burlesque" along with a showcase spotlighting some of the state's most prominent local burlesque figures - and of course, more performances from our headliners!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3796221-0?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3796221-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 25 Sep 2026 19:00 - Sat, 26 Sep 2026 22:30

Venue details: The Egyptian Theatre, 700 West Main Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Theatre | Cabaret and Burlesque

Price:

General Admission - Weekend Pass: USD 49.00