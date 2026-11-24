The Great Gingerbread Build - Free Community Showcase
The Great Gingerbread Build - Free Community Showcase
Come see 60+ gingerbread creations built by local children, churches, teams, families, and businesses!
The Free Community Showcase is festive, family friendly, and open to everyone. Vote for your favorites, enjoy holiday music, and drop by for a few minutes or stay for hours.
Every creation helps support our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity and poverty in the Treasure Valley, through Corpus Commons.
Idaho State Museum
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Corpus Commons (AKA Corpus Christi House)
(208) 593-6423
garrett@corpuscommons.org
Idaho State Museum
610 Julia Davis DrBoise , Idaho 83702