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The Great Pumpkin Giveaway

The Great Pumpkin Giveaway

Pumpkin Giveaway at the Children's Museum of Idaho

Join us Saturday, October 24th for a pumpkin hunt through the museum! Each child receives a number, then searches the exhibits to find the pumpkin that matches. Once you've found yours, decorate it with paint and paper details. Supplies are limited, so come early to get your pumpkin! 🍂

Included with museum admission

The Children's Museum of Idaho
$13
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of Idaho
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
Children's Museum of Idaho

Artist Group Info

Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
https://www.cmidaho.org