The Great Pumpkin Giveaway
The Great Pumpkin Giveaway
Pumpkin Giveaway at the Children's Museum of Idaho
Join us Saturday, October 24th for a pumpkin hunt through the museum! Each child receives a number, then searches the exhibits to find the pumpkin that matches. Once you've found yours, decorate it with paint and paper details. Supplies are limited, so come early to get your pumpkin! 🍂
Included with museum admission
The Children's Museum of Idaho
$13
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Children's Museum of Idaho
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
Artist Group Info
Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org