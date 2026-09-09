The Haunting of Hill House

By F. Andrew Leslie, from the novel by Shirley Jackson

Directed by Curtis Ransom

Atmospheric – Psychological – Unsettling

Based on Shirley Jackson’s famous novel. Considered by many to be the best ‘haunted house’ story ever written, the plot concerns a truly creepy old mansion, shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation. Hill House has remained empty and silent until this isolation is broken by Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena who has been granted a short lease by the present owner. He and his team try to delve into the morbid history of the house. Soon, the spirits of the house make themselves known, goaded into a fatal fury by the professor’s attempts.

Run Dates: October 9-31, 2026

Show Dates: October 9-10, 15-18, 22-24, 29-31. Matinees on October 17, 18

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission

Rating: 13+ for mature themes

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)