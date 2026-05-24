Welcome to The Island-where comedy is a battle for survival! In this high-stakes improv showdown, players must outwit, outplay, and outlaugh their way through a series of unpredictable challenges, alliances, and betrayals. With each round, the audience decides who stays and who gets “voted off,” until only one remains-the ultimate comedy survivor! Will your favorite player make it to the end, or will they be left stranded? Find out in The Island, where the laughs are fierce, and only the funniest can survive!

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3825036-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 09 Oct 2026 19:30 - Fri, 09 Oct 2026 21:30

Venue Details: The Green Room, 5420 W Franklin St Ste A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Creative and Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00